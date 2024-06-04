17-Year NBA Veteran Makes Surprising Jaylen Brown Statement
These NBA finals will be one of the most pressure-filled moments ever for the young Boston Celtics. One would imagine Jayson Tatum would be facing the most pressure, but 17-year NBA veteran Lou Williams disagrees.
During an episode of FanDuelTV's Run It Back show, Williams stated that he believes Jrue Holiday and Jaylen Brown were actually the two players on the Celtics facing the most pressure.
"He publicly went out and said this year is championship or bust," Williams said. "If we don't win a championship this year, it's a complete failure. For him to have the complete... audacity to go out and say that and have the heart to do it, that puts pressure on you. He's responded well to it, he's living up to it.
For as much pressure as there's going to be on Holiday and Brown, no one is going to have more pressure than Jayson Tatum. Whether the Celtics win or lose, Jayson Tatum will be the one receiving the majority of the credit. When the team lost in the 2022 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, Tatum was the one who was labeled as a choker, not anyone else. Even if Brown wins the NBA Finals MVP instead of Tatum, there will be more conversation centered around Tatum.
The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks face off in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on June 6.
