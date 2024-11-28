17-Year NBA Veteran Reveals Lakers' Biggest Problem
The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the early surprises of the season, but the team has recently found themselves slumping, losing three out of the last four games. Despite having new coach JJ Redick, the team has the same record after 17 games now as they did with Darvin Ham, 10-7.
Former Clippers star Lou Williams believes the biggest problem with the Lakers has been their lack of consistency in scoring. He thinks the team does not have enough of a consistent scoring punch.
"It's scoring," Williams said. "They've got to find some consistency on the scoring. These last couple of games, they've had 100 points, 102 points, the game that they lost in the nail-biter the other night against the Magic, they lost a one-point game and they put 118 on the board. 118 a lot of nights will win you games, 100 or 102 won't. They've got to find a consistent scoring punch to see who is going to give them that."
In reality, the Los Angeles Lakers are ranked 4th in offense and 26th in defense. The team has been great offensively, but horrible defensively. Their game against the Phoenix Suns was the perfect example of how bad their defense was. Regardless, Williams believes that the team needs to play with some more force.
"They've got to play with some force," Williams said. "We've always criticized the Los Angeles for kinda just being a passive-aggressive team and waiting for runs to happen. They've gotta start being forceful. They've gotta start being the bullies on the block."
The Los Angeles Lakers currently have a record of 11-7, good for fifth in the Western Conference. By all accounts, that's still a team very much in the mix of things.
