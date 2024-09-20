17-Year NBA Veteran Reveals Reason for Leaving Toronto Raptors
In the season he won his first Sixth Man of the Year award, guard Lou Williams played very well for the Toronto Raptors. He averaged 15.5 points and 2.1 assists in 25 minutes per game, winning the award after finishing in second place a few years prior as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.
But the Raptors did not bring him back after that year, and instead Williams signed a three year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. It was a weird decision given how good he was in Toronto.
On his Underground Lounge podcast, Lou Williams said that he thinks they didn't bring him back because he was a bad influence on his teammates.
"The word was they didn't re-sign me back to Toronto because of my lifestyle," said Lou Williams. "They said I was a bad influence and they just said my vibe wasn't right for what they was building out there. Did you ever hear that?
"I heard that," DeMar DeRozan said. "What was crazy about it is it was like it was never a thing that was an issue for us. The culture of the whole organization was built on especially that year that team. You know personality, the vibe, what you and Kyle was able to put together. Everything. I think it was just something that was uncomfortable for them that they couldn't understand."
Artist, Toronto native, and Raptors fan Drake released a son called "6 Man" in 2015 about Lou Williams. He believes that song played a part in the Raptors' decision.
"How did that even get out like? Was it the song?"
"Drake," said Lou Williams. "It was the song, a thousand percent."
Lou Williams went on to play for the Lakers, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, and Atlanta Hawks before finally retiring after the 2021-22 season. he won two more Sixth Man of the Year awards and averaged a career high 22.6 points and 5.3 assists for the Clippers in the 2017-18 season.
