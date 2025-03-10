17-Year NBA Veteran's Warning to Lakers After LeBron James Injury
After winning eight consecutive games, the Los Angeles Lakers were taken down by the Boston Celtics on Saturday. Despite a 34-point outing from Luka Doncic, the Lakers could not overcome Jayson Tatum's 40 points.
A loss to the defending champions and their long-time rivals would usually be the worst thing that could happen to the Lakers, but it was not the worst thing that happened to them on Saturday night. Superstar forward LeBron James left Saturday's game early with an injury and is now expected to miss one-to-two weeks with a groin strain.
The Lakers have been one of the hottest teams in the league after acquiring Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks, forming one of the most talented duos the NBA has ever seen. Luckily for the Lakers, Doncic has proven he is more than capable of leading a team without a player of James' caliber on the floor with him, but LA is in a dangerous position.
17-year NBA veteran and former LA Clippers star Lou Williams got honest about the Lakers' situation following James' injury.
"I think they're going to go through the wringer," Williams said. "These next couple of weeks are going to be a challenge. Their roster is kind of paper-thin... They're one injury away from being a really good team to going through some real turbulence. We'll see how they survive this, how they keep going, but this is a great opportunity for Luka to show and prove who he is to the Laker nation."
The Lakers are in a tough spot with limited depth, but Doncic has done more with less throughout his career and should not have much trouble keeping LA afloat as long as he stays healthy.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Calls Out Former Lakers Coach
James Harden Sends Heartfelt Message to Ex-Teammate Kyrie Irving