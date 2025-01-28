4x NBA All-Star's Blunt Statement on Jimmy Butler Suspension Drama
No matter where you look, the NBA's top story remains the Jimmy Butler saga in Miami as he's now received an indefinite suspension from the franchise with a trade expected for the All-Star in the coming days. While the Phoenix Suns emerged as the top landing spot for Butler, other teams have reportedly entered their names into the sweepstakes.
In addition to all of those, media members and former players have spoken out on their thoughts with Butler, sharing a variety of opinions. On a recent appearance on FanDeul TV's "Run It Back", a former Los Angeles Clippers center made his thoughts known on what's going on.
"At this point, Jimmy is being held hostage," former All-Star and Clippers center DeMarcus Cousins said. "Obviously, you don't want the guy there, you don't see him in your long-term vision, and he doesn't want to be there. I think getting a deal done is better for both sides, and it's just a matter of time before it's done."
Cousins, who featured for the Clippers in 16 games during the 2020-21 season, sees the situation through the perspective of the player. Cousins can relate to a degree, as he found himself frustrated with the Sacramento Kings before being traded before the 2017 trade deadline.
As reports continue to circulate about Butler, it appears that if a deal for the All-Star forward will be coming sooner rather than later.
