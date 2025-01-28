New Report on Potential Jimmy Butler Trade to Warriors
As the NBA's February 6th trade deadline rapidly approaches, Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler remains the most likely trade candidate, given multiple recent suspensions handed out by the team. The six-time All-Star has proven during his stint in Miami that he is one of the top playoff performers in the league, making him an intriguing option for playoff contenders.
Across NBA trade rumors, the likely and expected destination for Butler has remained the Phoenix Suns as long as they can find a suitor Bradley Beal will waive his no-trade clause for. However, a recent update has reported that a team has re-emerged in trade talks as a candidate to land Butler.
Yahoo! Sports analyst Kevin O'Connor reports that after removing themselves from the Butler sweepstakes, the Golden State Warriors are among several other teams re-entering and seeking to acquire Butler as the Heat have reduced their asking price.
Golden State, currently 22-23 entering today and the 11th seed in the Western Conference, could get a major boost to their lineup with the addition of Butler. The problem remains matching adequate salaries, as it would require the Warriors to move Andrew Wiggins and potentially Dennis Schroder as the main salary pieces of the deal.
Regardless of where he ends up, it's almost certain that Butler will not be a member of the Heat after the NBA's trade deadline. A player who could've earned his jersey a spot in the rafters, he'll now look to join his fifth career team in the twilight of his career.
