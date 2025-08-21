6x NBA All-Star Blake Griffin Makes Surprising Giannis Antetokounmpo Prediction
The NBA's MVP award is always one of the most hotly debated topics year in and year out. International players have won the last seven MVPs, and the way the league sits now, it may be a while before an American breaks that streak.
With international powers like Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Joel Embiid (when healthy), there are plenty of dominant international players to choose from when predicting the NBA's most prestigious award. There are also talented domestic players, such as Anthony Edwards and Jalen Brunson.
Former LA Clippers star Blake Griffin took a stab at predicting the 2025-26 MVP on the "Post Moves" podcast with Candace Parker and Aliyah Boston.
"I'm gonna go with Giannis [for] MVP. I think his team can still be top four in the East, and I also think without the help he's had around him, he's gonna be playing close to 40 minutes a night. And I think he's going to accept that challenge and average 30," Griffin said.
The Case Against Giannis Antetokounmpo for MVP
It won't be about Antetokounmpo's stats this season, as he's almost guaranteed to put up some numbers we've never seen before because of the team around him, but it is the team that will impact his MVP case.
No one will argue Antetokounmpo's greatness, but his second-best player is Myles Turner, and the next is either Kyle Kuzma or Gary Trent Jr. Neither of those inspires confidence for remaining near the top of the East.
They should still be in the postseason because the East is that questionable due to injuries to Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton, and their respective teams have chosen to prioritize getting under the tax rather than fighting to get blown out in the playoffs.
The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks are nearly guaranteed to be the top two teams if they stay healthy. The Orlando Magic, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons are rising threats, and who knows with the Philadelphia 76ers? There's a world where the Bucks can break into the top four of the East, win 47 games, and Antetokounmpo takes home his third MVP.
