Andre Iguodala Says Steph Curry Should Have a Finals MVP

Those intent on discrediting Steph Curry and his unimpeachable legacy will frequently point to his lack of a Finals MVP trophy. Despite five trips to the NBA Finals, resulting in three rings, Curry has yet to take home that prestigious award. From a strictly statistical standpoint, he seemingly should have won it in 2015. Putting up 26 PPG, 6.3 APG, and 5.2 RPG for the winning team, Steph seemed like a lock for the award. Instead, it went to his teammate Andre Iguodala.

Iggy was great in that series, taking the Lebron James assignment defensively, and averaging 16.3 PPG on the offensive end as well; however, many still debate whether his Finals MVP trophy should have went to Steph. On a recent episode of JJ Redick's podcast, Iguodala himself was asked that very question.

When hosting Iggy on his podcast, Redick was very direct, asking him "Do you feel like you should've won in 2015? The Finals MVP." Iguodala gave a long answer that included some background context on his relationship with Trevor Ariza, because according to Iggy, it was a conversation with Ariza that ultimately solidified his stance on that trophy.

On he and Ariza, Iguodala said, "We were lifting weights one day, talking about different guys, different superstars, and we were talking about Steph. And I was like 'Steph should have one of the (Finals) MVPs. One of the three of them, he should have a Finals MVP.' I was like 'I'm not even that good, I lucked up and got one... I would rather Steph have a Finals MVP.'" Iguodala said that Ariza responded by saying, "Hell no! Are you crazy? You deserved that. If it wasn't for you, ya'll wouldn't have won... Don't ever tell anybody what you just told me. You taking that. That's forever." After hearing Ariza out, Iggy said "Okay, you're right. That's mine."

Iguodala finished his answer by saying that "I do believe Steph should've got one. Which one, I don't know. But one of three." With both Curry and Iguodala back as teammates again, the two certainly hope for another chance at a ring together.

Related Articles

Floyd Mayweather's Heartwarming Message to Paul George

Steph Curry Reacts to NBA's COVID-19 Situation

Patrick Beverley Trolls Lakers After Win