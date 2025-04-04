All Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers Legend Blasts Ben Simmons in NSFW Rant

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal is not a fan of Ben Simmons

Mar 28, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) reacts during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's very safe to say that LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons isn't one of the most popular players in the NBA.

Among those who aren't a fan of Simmons is Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal. During an episode of the 'Big Pod With Shaq,' the NBA legend absolutely blasted Simmons.

"A lot of these mother******s can't play and they know it," Shaq said. "In any f*****g era, they can't f*****g play. Just saying. Pick and roll, one on one. Mother*****r can't play, dawg. The Joker can play. Giannis can play. Damian, a couple of these guys can play, but a lot of these mother******s can't play. Ben f*****g Simmons, that mother*****r needs to be arrested."

Shaq then doubled down on his profanity driven rant, claiming that Simmons is robbing people beacuse of the contract he signed.

"Ben Simmons needs to be f*****g arrested," Shaq added. "$250 million for that s**t? Arrested. $250 million for that bulls**t, get the f**k out of my face. Robbing people, man. You can't do that."

Mar 28, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Tosan Evbuomwan (12) and Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) fight for position during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While Ben Simmons isn't the player that he used to be, he's doing a great job off the bench for the Clippers, and many of their fans would agree. Granted, the job that he's doing isn't worth the $177 million that the 76ers paid him, but he's only getting $1 million with the Clippers.

Through 14 games with the Clippers, Simmons is averaging 3.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 44.9% shooting from the field.

Published
