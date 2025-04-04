Los Angeles Lakers Legend Blasts Ben Simmons in NSFW Rant
It's very safe to say that LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons isn't one of the most popular players in the NBA.
Among those who aren't a fan of Simmons is Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal. During an episode of the 'Big Pod With Shaq,' the NBA legend absolutely blasted Simmons.
"A lot of these mother******s can't play and they know it," Shaq said. "In any f*****g era, they can't f*****g play. Just saying. Pick and roll, one on one. Mother*****r can't play, dawg. The Joker can play. Giannis can play. Damian, a couple of these guys can play, but a lot of these mother******s can't play. Ben f*****g Simmons, that mother*****r needs to be arrested."
Shaq then doubled down on his profanity driven rant, claiming that Simmons is robbing people beacuse of the contract he signed.
"Ben Simmons needs to be f*****g arrested," Shaq added. "$250 million for that s**t? Arrested. $250 million for that bulls**t, get the f**k out of my face. Robbing people, man. You can't do that."
While Ben Simmons isn't the player that he used to be, he's doing a great job off the bench for the Clippers, and many of their fans would agree. Granted, the job that he's doing isn't worth the $177 million that the 76ers paid him, but he's only getting $1 million with the Clippers.
Through 14 games with the Clippers, Simmons is averaging 3.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 44.9% shooting from the field.
Related Articles
17-Year NBA Veteran's Statement on Potential Celtics Trade
Ex-NBA Star Makes Strong Boston Celtics Statement
Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Defends Austin Reaves Over Controversial Take