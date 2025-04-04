All Clippers

Anthony Davis' Official Injury Status for Clippers vs Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have listed Anthony Davis on the injury report against the Los Angeles Clippers

Liam Willerup

Apr 2, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts after scoring during the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Apr 2, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts after scoring during the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks are 5-2 in their last seven games and will look to ride that momentum into Friday night, where they face the red-hot Los Angeles Clippers. Over their last 11 games, the Clippers hold a 9-2 record, with their only two losses coming to the top seeds in the East and West. With playoff implications on the line, the Clippers know they can't overlook any team.

A big reason for Dallas' success as of late has been the return of Anthony Davis to the lineup. He's only played six games for the Mavericks since being traded there in February but boasts a 5-1 record. However, an appearance on the injury report has put his status in jeopardy for Friday's contest.

Davis is listed as questionable for Friday's contest, as he deals with a left adductor strain. Davis had only missed five games this season before being traded to the Mavericks but has constantly fought injuries alongside his teammates since his arrival.

In that small six-game sample size, Davis has averaged 19.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.0 blocks per game. While those numbers aren't up to the standard that Davis has performed at over his career, his recent performance in Dallas' win over the Hawks reminded fans of what he's capable of.

Whether or not Davis is ready to go for Dallas Friday night, tip-off in Los Angeles between the Mavericks and Clippers is set for 10:30 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React To Anthony Davis' Injury News Before Clippers-Mavericks

James Harden Makes Strong Luka Doncic Statement

13-Year NBA Veteran's Controversial Steph Curry, Kawhi Leonard Statement

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughtsg

Home/News