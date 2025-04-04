Anthony Davis' Official Injury Status for Clippers vs Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks are 5-2 in their last seven games and will look to ride that momentum into Friday night, where they face the red-hot Los Angeles Clippers. Over their last 11 games, the Clippers hold a 9-2 record, with their only two losses coming to the top seeds in the East and West. With playoff implications on the line, the Clippers know they can't overlook any team.
A big reason for Dallas' success as of late has been the return of Anthony Davis to the lineup. He's only played six games for the Mavericks since being traded there in February but boasts a 5-1 record. However, an appearance on the injury report has put his status in jeopardy for Friday's contest.
Davis is listed as questionable for Friday's contest, as he deals with a left adductor strain. Davis had only missed five games this season before being traded to the Mavericks but has constantly fought injuries alongside his teammates since his arrival.
In that small six-game sample size, Davis has averaged 19.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.0 blocks per game. While those numbers aren't up to the standard that Davis has performed at over his career, his recent performance in Dallas' win over the Hawks reminded fans of what he's capable of.
Whether or not Davis is ready to go for Dallas Friday night, tip-off in Los Angeles between the Mavericks and Clippers is set for 10:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React To Anthony Davis' Injury News Before Clippers-Mavericks
James Harden Makes Strong Luka Doncic Statement
13-Year NBA Veteran's Controversial Steph Curry, Kawhi Leonard Statement