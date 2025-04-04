NBA Fans React To Anthony Davis' Injury News Before Clippers-Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks fans have had a season fans would like to erase from their memory after trading away franchise star Luka Doncic, but the season must go on, and it looks like play-in tournament basketball is headed to Dallas with the Phoenix Suns slumping. First, they'll match up against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.
For the Clippers, they have been receiving a lot of love recently from the national media given their current play and the potential they have for the 2025 NBA Playoffs. However, they'll be tasked with trying to slow down Anthony Davis on Friday night, who finds himself on the injury report ahead of the game.
The Mavericks have listed Davis as questionable for Friday's contest as he deals with a left adductor injury. Davis is coming off his best performance as a member of the Mavericks in their win over the Atlanta Hawks, having 34 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks. Seeing the news, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions to his status.
"Beast AD back baby," one fan replied.
"Again," another fan added.
"When was the last time this team was healthy and everyone was available to play? Lol," a fan questioned.
"Lol," another fan shared.
As can be seen by the reactions, most of the replies are just fans upset that Davis continues to deal with injuries. Not only did Davis get injured in his first game with the team, but he's missed 19 games since his debut and only appeared in six where the team has a 5-1 record.
Regardless if Davis plays or not, the Clippers have to take every game and team seriously down the stretch if they want to avoid the play-in tournament. Tip-off against the Mavericks is set for 10:30 p.m. EST on Friday.
