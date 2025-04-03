James Harden Makes Strong Luka Doncic Statement
When it comes to raising the floor of a team, very few point guards are capable of that special talent. One person who knows what that experience is like better than anyone is LA Clippers guard James Harden.
After the LA Clippers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, Harden spoke about his ability to elevate bigs and gave flowers to Luka Doncic in the process.
“It’s certain point guards," Harden said. "Like certain point guards aren’t able to — It’s elite. It’s elite point guards that make guys better… If you can do it at the highest level and continue to make guys better, no matter where you are, what team you’re on, or what type of big it is, then that person deserves a lot of credit… Look at somebody like Luka who has done that. You gotta be special.”
There's a reason why James Harden calls himself "The System", and the improvements of Ivica Zubac, Clint Capela, and other centers playing around him have shown it. Doncic has done the same thing with Dereck Lively, Daniel Gafford, and current teammate Jaxson Hayes.
The two similarities between Harden and Doncic go far beyond their ability to elevate big men and even the way they play offense and generate fouls. With the way things are looking, there's a realistic chance the two face off in the first round of the NBA playoffs again.
