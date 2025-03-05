Ben Simmons' Injury Status for Clippers-Pistons
The LA Clippers are hitting the injury bug at the absolute worst time possible of the season.
As the team geared up for a brutal eight-game road trip and rough month of March, the Clippers are completely falling apart. Norman Powell is out for an extended period of time with a hamstring injury, Derrick Jones Jr. is out with a groin injury, and now Ben Simmons also seems to be injured.
The Los Angeles Clippers have listed Ben Simmons as out against the Pistons due to left knee injury management.
It's tough to say when exactly Simmons suffered his injury. He unexpectedly missed Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers and then proceeded to miss Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Wednesday night will be the third straight game Simmons misses with the injury.
On Tuesday night before the Suns game, Clippers coach Ty Lue mentioned that Simmons was "day-to-day" but that it didn't look good for him to play against the Pistons.
There hasn't been much explanation for Simmons' injury and it seemed like he was healthy entering his Clippers' tenure. Simmons' presence on the team is more important than most fans realize, especially considering that he's the main backup point guard for the team.
The Los Angeles Clippers face off against the Detroit Pistons at 10:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday night.
