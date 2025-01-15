Ben Simmons' Official Injury Status for Nets-Clippers

Ben Simmons (17 PTS, 14 AST, 9 REB) shows out for a near triple-double in his postseason debut to propel the @sixers Game 1 win at home! #PhilaUnite



His 14 assists are the second-most assists by any player in an #NBAPlayoffs debut (Magic Johnson had 16 in his debut in 1980). pic.twitter.com/UV821sSuwJ