Ben Simmons' Official Injury Status for Nets-Clippers
The LA Clippers are hosting the Brooklyn Nets at Intuit Dome on Wednesday night. Getting back in the win column on Monday against the Miami Heat, the Clippers snapped a two-game losing streak with a convincing victory.
The Clippers are on the front end of a back-to-back on Wednesday night, while the Nets are playing the second half of a back-to-back. Both teams have players who are managing injuries, as the Clippers just recently welcomed Kawhi Leonard back to the lineup, while the Nets have been managing Ben Simmons all season.
Having released their injury report for Wednesday night’s game, the Nets have revealed Simmons’ status.
As has been the procedure all season long, Simmons is ruled out on the second night of a back-to-back. The 28-year-old guard is averaging 6.3 points, 7.1 assists, and 5.3 rebounds this season.
A three-time NBA All-Star, Simmons has had a very interesting career. An elite two-way talent while with the Philadelphia 76ers, injuries have turned Simmons into a completely different player.
While he was never a shooting threat in Philadelphia, Simmons averaged 15.9 points in his 275 games with the 76ers. Also dishing out 7.7 assists and pulling down 8.1 rebounds per game, Simmons was truly in all-around star.
While he is no longer the player he once was, Simmons is still making an impact for Brooklyn when available.
