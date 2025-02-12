All Clippers

Ben Simmons' Status for Clippers vs Grizzlies

The LA Clippers have added their newest signing to the injury report against the Memphis Grizzlies

Logan Struck

Dec 23, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) dribbles the basketball against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Dec 23, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) dribbles the basketball against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers made a few moves ahead of last week's trade deadline, acquiring guys like Bogdan Bogdanovic and MarJon Beauchamp, Drew Eubanks, and Patty Mills to give them extra bench depth. The Clippers stayed fairly low-profile in trade talks, but their most significant move might have come after the deadline.

The Clippers signed seven-year veteran Ben Simmons after he was bought out by the Brooklyn Nets. The three-time All-Star may not be as dominant as he used to be, but Simmons can still come to LA and make some noise.

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10)
Feb 5, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Clippers are set to host the Memphis Grizzlies for a big matchup on Wednesday night, but Simmons' LA debut will have to wait. The Clippers have ruled Simmons out against the Grizzlies due to return to competition conditioning.

Simmons joins new Clippers center Drew Eubanks on the injury report, but everyone else will be good to go against a tough Grizzlies squad.

Through 33 games this season, Simmons is averaging 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists, shooting 54.7% from the field, and has yet to attempt a three. The 6-foot-10 point guard is a force of nature when healthy and playing at his best, as he was when he made three All-Star appearances with the Philadelphia 76ers, as the Clippers hope they get the best version out of him.

With Simmons ruled out on Wednesday, he will either make his debut on Thursday against the Utah Jazz or wait until after the All-Star break to make sure he is good to go.

Home/News