Ben Simmons Weighing NBA Future After Clippers Tenure
The curious situation of Ben Simmons in the 2025 offseason may have a new wrinkle.
After a split season with both the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers, Simmons was a key factor in the Clippers' getting to the first round of the playoffs in the 2024-25 season.
In 51 games with Los Angeles and Brooklyn, Simmons averaged 5.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per game on 52 percent shooting from the field.
In the playoffs, however, he was a non-factor, playing only 8.4 minutes per game and averaging 0.8 points on 33 percent from the field.
Simmons Contemplating An Exit From The NBA
A new report by the New York Post's Stefan Bondy revealed that the now 29-year-old Simmons has had interest from some teams but is also weighing an exit from the league itself.
"Ben Simmons has generated interest from the Knicks and another team but is also questioning whether he even wants to continue playing in the NBA next season, The Post has learned.”
Reasons Ben Simmons Didn't Play Much in the Playoffs
Simmons was brought in to serve as a de facto point-center, leveraging his ability to facilitate and defend multiple positions at his size.
That is what made Simmons such an enticing prospect out of LSU and continued to make him a multi-time All-Star earlier in his career.
In his healthiest season in several years, Simmons was able to recapture some of that magic with the Clippers early on. In his debut, he scored 12 points in a win against the Utah Jazz right before the All-Star break, but failed to score in double figures again in his Clippers tenure.
He was sidelined with a knee injury, which disrupted his ability to play for a consistent stretch near the end of the season, but transitioned into more of a specialized role player with Los Angeles. While his defensive and playmaking abilities are still valuable when healthy, his limitations on the offensive end made it difficult for him to garner significant minutes.
On a team like the Knicks, he can thrive, as evidenced by his smaller role on the Clippers as the season wound down.
There were flashes of the version of Ben Simmons that fans saw in his Philadelphia 76ers days at times. Still, with the offseason winding down, his best option is to specialize in being a gadget-type player who can be a defensive presence at multiple positions.
