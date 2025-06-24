Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea Sends $60 Million Celtics Star to Western Conference
The Boston Celtics have to cut salary this offseason, as they are facing a potential $500 million tax bill due to how far over the second tax apron they are. Had Jayson Tatum not torn his Achilles in the playoffs, they may have been willing to eat some of the penalties in pursuit of a championship, but that'll be a hard thing to do without him, so some big changes could be coming.
Kristaps Porzingis is one of the likelier names to be traded away. He has just one year remaining on his deal, worth about $30.7 million.
Bleacher Report posted a video proposing three trades for the Celtics, one of them sending Porzingis to the LA Clippers for Derrick Jones Jr. and Bogdan Bogdanovic. The trade would save the Celtics $4 million in salary, which would save them a lot more than that in tax savings. And with new ownership coming in, they'll want to save every dollar possible.
The trade would give the Celtics a versatile wing defender who can take over Tatum's place next season and a decent bench scorer in Bogdanovic. Jones and Bogdanovic are both under contract for two seasons, though, while Porzingis is on the last year.
However, it's hard to see why the Clippers would consider this unless sweeteners are attached. Ivica Zubac was a revelation last season, and they likely don't want to cut into his playing time with another high-valued center.
Porzingis also dealt with a strange, unknown illness throughout the playoffs and the second half of the season. Teams will likely want clarification on that before trading for him. He averaged 19.5 PPG and 6.8 RPG last season while shooting a career-high 41.2% from three-point range.
