Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea Sends Kevin Durant to New Contender and Shifts NBA
If ESPN's Shams Charania is correct, this year's NBA offseason will be the wildest in history. A main reason for that is the ramifications of the new CBA, and teams will be looking to avoid finding themselves stuck in the first or second aprons. In order to do so, teams will have to look to move off expensive contracts as a result.
One of the names expected to be moved this offseason is Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, who was shopped during the trade deadline to the surprise of many. Now, with the Suns having missed out on the postseason, Durant likely has his eyes on looking for another team he can contend with. While reports indicate a potential move to San Antonio, there's another team he could fit with seamlessly.
That team in question is the Los Angeles Clippers, who could look to move off some of their depth pieces in exchange for adding a star like Durant. They wouldn't have the strongest package for Durant, but if he identifies them as a preferred destination, a deal for the star forward could look like this.
Phoenix Suns receive: Norman Powell, Bogdan Bogdanovic, 30th overall pick, 2027 2nd via MIL (from DET), 2028 2nd via UTA or DET, 2031 1st via LAC
Los Angeles Clippers receive: Kevin Durant
Detroit Pistons receive: Derrick Jones Jr.
For Phoenix, they'd land a quality scorer in Powell, who was a leading candidate for Most Improved Player before going down with injury. Additionally, they land a quality reserve guard in Bogdonavic who can bring some much-needed scoring off the bench. While the draft capital isn't stellar, they land the 30th pick this year as well as an intriguing 2031 first from the Clippers.
As for the Clippers, they'd create one of the best five-man lineups in the NBA with James Harden, Kris Dunn, Kawhi Leonard, Durant, and Ivica Zubac. The depth would most certainly be questionable, as they'd need to land some quality veterans on minimum contracts, as well as see progression from young players like Kobe Brown, Jordan Miller, and Cam Christie.
For the Pistons, they send off two second-round picks to land Derrick Jones Jr., who can be a quality rotational forward for them and has NBA Finals experience.
