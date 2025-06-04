New Report On NBA Star's Future With LA Clippers
As the Clippers went into the 2025 trade deadline, it was clear that an upgrade was needed for the bench. The starting lineup did much of the heavy lifting with Norman Powell ascending into a new role, James Harden putting up All-Star numbers, and Kawhi Leonard easing back into rhythm.
Powell was a revelation for the Clippers in 2024-25, playing 60 games and averaging 21.8 points per game on an incredible 48.4% shooting and 41.8% from beyond the arc. He had serious All-Star consideration and was the lead candidate for Most Improved Player before two injuries set him back.
After a massive performance against the Utah Jazz in the last game before the All-Star break, he encountered knee soreness and missed some time. Shortly after returning to face the Los Angeles Lakers, Powell injured his hamstring and was sidelined for a lengthy period.
When he did return, it was clear that the Clippers had found something in their newest acquisition at the deadline, Bogdan Bogdanovic. Bogdanovic played in 30 games with the Clippers, shooting 47.4% from the field and an impressive 42.7% from three-point range.
The 32-year-old Powell is now up for a contract extension this summer, but a new report from HoopsHype's Michael Scotto revealed the Clippers plans.
"Speaking of Powell, the 32-year-old guard will be eligible for a contract extension coming off a career season...However, given Powell is under contract for $20.48 million for the 2024-25 season, there’s no urgency for the Clippers to extend Powell," Scotto wrote.
He continued, "If the Clippers want to add a sizable salary, combining Powell and Bogdanovic is feasible and essentially combines two expiring contracts for financial flexibility for any trading partner."
With ongoing rumors of the Clippers having interest in Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday, the Clippers would most likely have to package Bogdanovic with Drew Eubanks and another low-cost player to acquire him.
Additionally, as rumors grow about Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo being traded this offseason, a package involving both Powell and Bogdanovic would be necessary to satisfy CBA rules. Bogdanovic's $16.02 million salary with Powell's $20.4 million salary could be used for a bigger piece if the Clippers decide to go out and get a more premium asset.
