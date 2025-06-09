All Clippers

Celtics Accepting Trade Calls on Championship Starter Amid Clippers Reports

A new report claims the Boston Celtics are taking trade calls on a championship starter

Grant Mona

Jan 10, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics bench in the final seconds of the game against the Sacramento Kings at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Jan 10, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics bench in the final seconds of the game against the Sacramento Kings at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
After the Boston Celtics were eliminated in Round 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks, it was inevitable that there would be changes to the roster.

Jayson Tatum is now recovering from an Achilles injury, and Jaylen Brown is on a massive extension, however, which limits Boston's ability to be flexible in the offseason. Kristaps Porzingis is on a high salary, Tatum is also on a large extension, and Jrue Holiday, while valuable for his on-court contributions, is a player who has come up in many trade rumors.

Holiday is set to make $32.4 million next season, $34.8 million in 2026-27 and $37.2 million in 2027-28, assuming he opts into his player option at 37 years old.

With the Celtics already facing luxury tax and second-round apron concerns, they could look to trade him to a team desperate for a great defender at the guard position.

Apr 20, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) reacts after a play during the second against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

That is where the Clippers come in. There have long been conversations about LA being interested in Holiday, even before it traded for James Harden. However, now that the Clippers know they can compete in the Western Conference, it could become more enticing.

A new report by NBA Insider Jake Fischer revealed that the Celtics are "most definitely listening on (trade) calls for Jrue Holiday."

The Clippers are currently limited in their ability to trade draft capital, but they have a 2031 unprotected first-round pick and pick swaps in 2030 and 2032 to use.

A package surrounding Norman Powell, Derrick Jones Jr. or Bogdan Bogdanović — along with multiple picks — would be needed to match salaries and provide the Celtics with mid-tier contracts in return, thereby becoming more financially sound.

Holiday is still one of the best guard defenders in the NBA, and pairing him in LA with Kris Dunn would be lethal for opposing offenses.

Grant Mona
GRANT MONA

Grant Mona is a multimedia sports journalist based in Los Angeles, covering multiple teams. He is a co-host and producer on The Sporting Tribune Today on The BET Las Vegas, KIRN 670 in Southern California and the Hawaii Sports Radio Network. He formerly played baseball with the University of the Pacific Tigers.

