Celtics Accepting Trade Calls on Championship Starter Amid Clippers Reports
After the Boston Celtics were eliminated in Round 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks, it was inevitable that there would be changes to the roster.
Jayson Tatum is now recovering from an Achilles injury, and Jaylen Brown is on a massive extension, however, which limits Boston's ability to be flexible in the offseason. Kristaps Porzingis is on a high salary, Tatum is also on a large extension, and Jrue Holiday, while valuable for his on-court contributions, is a player who has come up in many trade rumors.
Holiday is set to make $32.4 million next season, $34.8 million in 2026-27 and $37.2 million in 2027-28, assuming he opts into his player option at 37 years old.
With the Celtics already facing luxury tax and second-round apron concerns, they could look to trade him to a team desperate for a great defender at the guard position.
That is where the Clippers come in. There have long been conversations about LA being interested in Holiday, even before it traded for James Harden. However, now that the Clippers know they can compete in the Western Conference, it could become more enticing.
A new report by NBA Insider Jake Fischer revealed that the Celtics are "most definitely listening on (trade) calls for Jrue Holiday."
The Clippers are currently limited in their ability to trade draft capital, but they have a 2031 unprotected first-round pick and pick swaps in 2030 and 2032 to use.
A package surrounding Norman Powell, Derrick Jones Jr. or Bogdan Bogdanović — along with multiple picks — would be needed to match salaries and provide the Celtics with mid-tier contracts in return, thereby becoming more financially sound.
Holiday is still one of the best guard defenders in the NBA, and pairing him in LA with Kris Dunn would be lethal for opposing offenses.
