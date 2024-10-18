All Clippers

Boston Celtics Reportedly Release 6-foot-5 Guard, Ex-Clippers Player

The Celtics have reportedly made a roster decision.

Joey Linn

New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) drives to the basket against LA Clippers guard Jay Scrubb (0) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center.
New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) drives to the basket against LA Clippers guard Jay Scrubb (0) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The NBA preseason is wrapping up on Friday, with the regular season now less than one week away. Teams are finalizing their rosters as they prepare for a new season, and this includes waiving training camp players who did not make the team’s standard roster.

While teams may waive a player before the regular season starts, it does not mean that player will not still be with their organization. Teams often bring players into camp with the purpose of then sending them to their G League affiliate.

It was reported on Thursday that the Boston Celtics had waived recently signed 6-foot-5 guard Jay Scrubb.

Via Bobby Manning of Celtics on CLNS: “Sources: #Celtics waived Ron Harper Jr., Jay Scrubb and Hason Ward today. All three likely Maine bound. Lonnie Walker IV remains on the roster for now. Deadline to make a decision on him is 5PM on Saturday.”

As Manning added, Scrubb is expected to end up with the Celtics’ G League affiliate.

Scrubb went 55th overall in the 2020 NBA draft to the Brooklyn Nets before getting traded to the LA Clippers where he began his career. Scrubb ended up signing a two-way deal with LA, and he played his first two 22 NBA games with the Clippers.

Showing some real flashes of ability in the G League, Scrubb played 10 Showcase Cup games with the Agua Caliente Clippers (now San Diego Clippers), averaging 19.8 points per contest.

Scrubb recently recovered from ACL surgery and will look to play his way back into the NBA with a strong showing in the G League this season.


