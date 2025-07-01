Breaking: Clippers Sign Ex-Lakers, Bucks Center To Two-Year Deal
The LA Clippers sought out a way to improve their roster beyond the 2025 NBA Draft this offseason. Luckily for them, they found one.
After Monday's free agency window opened, LA struck a deal with 17-year veteran center Brook Lopez, enticing him away from the Milwaukee Bucks to close his career. Lopez agreed to a two-year, $18 million deal.
Last season, Lopez averaged 13 points, five rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.9 blocks in 80 appearances. He played 2,546 minutes — the third-most of his career — and the most since 2010-11. Now, he joins an already talented roster featuring James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.
Beyond Lopez, LA was linked to Houston's Clint Capela, who signed a three-year, $21.5 million deal to return to the Rockets, and Minnesota's Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who agreed to join Kristaps Porzingis and Trae Young in Atlanta on a four-year, $62 million deal.
Additionally, the Clippers have been searching for a quality backup center behind Ivica Zubac since Isaiah Hartenstein's departure in 2022, and Lopez fills such a need.
He also brings winning experience as a former NBA Champion in 2021. LA just hopes it can begin to rub off on its other players as it continues its quest to make a deep playoff run with a core of Leonard, Harden and Zubac.
