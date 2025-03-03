All Clippers

Breaking: Knicks Sign Recent Clippers Player Released After Lakers Game

The New York Knicks have reportedly signed recently-waived LA Clippers forward MarJon Beauchamp

Logan Struck

Apr 12, 2024; New York, New York, USA; The New York Knicks bench reacts after a basket during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers made an interesting move at the NBA trade deadline, moving Kevin Porter Jr. to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for MarJon Beauchamp, but his tenure in Los Angeles was short-lived.

After just three appearances with the Clippers, Beauchamp was waived so that LA could sign Jordan Miller to a standard contract. The Clippers made this move after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers over the weekend. Now, after a couple of days on the free agency market, Beauchamp has found a new home.

ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the New York Knicks are signing Beauchamp to a two-way contract.

The Bucks drafted Beauchamp 24th overall in 2022, and the 6-foot-6 forward has a promising rookie year. In his first season, Beauchamp averaged 5.1 points and 2.2 rebounds in just 13.5 minutes per game, but his production has dipped every year since.

The 24-year-old has shown versatility on both sides of the ball but has not gotten much opportunity to shine.

Feb 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward MarJon Beauchamp (0) defends Utah Jazz guard Johnny Juzang (33) during the fourth quarter at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Beauchamp will likely not get much of a chance to stand out in New York but could shine with their G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks. Beauchamp has played just nine regular-season G League games since getting drafted, but will likely get used to the development league after signing with the Knicks.

The Knicks had an open roster spot to fill as they head into the final stretch of the regular season, and taking a chance on the 24-year-old forward made sense for them.

