BREAKING: LA Clippers Re-Sign James Harden
The LA Clippers have multiple dominoes they need to deal with this offseason, with the two biggest pieces being Paul George and James Harden. It looks like they have one of those two problems solved and re-signed James Harden.
According to a report from Shams Charania, the LA Clippers have re-signed James Harden to a two-year, $70 million contract. His $70 million deal includes a player option for year 2.
Many have believed that Harden's offer is foreshadowing that the Clippers are preparing themselves in case Paul George leaves. As of this article, it's been widely reported that the Philadelphia 76ers are the frontrunners to sign Paul George. They can offer him the max and the four-year deal that he's been wanting. The Clippers remain committed to the three-year deal that they've been offering for George to avoid going over the second apron but are still not completely out of the runnings.
Last season during the playoffs, James Harden averaged 21.2 points, 8.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, and 1.0 steals on 45/38/91 shooting from the field. He came to the Clippers with the expectations of being a third option and stepped up as a first option in the absence of Kawhi Leonard. Harden had to learn on the fly throughout the season with the team due to not having a training camp, and having one should be huge for him this season.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years