Breaking: LA Clippers Release Multiple Players After Lakers Game
The LA Clippers are a team in the middle of a rough patch. They beat one team with a winning record in the month of February and have glaring holes in their roster.
After losing against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, the Clippers have released multiple players before the rematch on Sunday.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the LA Clippers converted two-way guard Jordan Miller to a four-year, $8.3 million contract. In the process, they waived newly acquired forward MarJon Beauchamp to create the roster spot. Beauchamp was acquired in a trade for Kevin Porter Jr.
Additionally, the LA Clippers have waived Kai Jones as they sign Seth Lundy and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to two-way contracts.
Via @ShamsCharania: "The Los Angeles Clippers are waiving Kai Jones and signing Seth Lundy and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to two-way contracts, sources tell ESPN. Clippers are converting Jordan Miller to a standard deal today and adding two new two-ways."
Kai Jones joined the Clippers last season but was an official member of the roster starting the 2024-25 NBA season. Through 28 games played, Jones averaged 2.2 points and 1.6 rebounds on 72.2% shooting from the field. He only averaged 7.4 minutes a game, but the team gave him chances at times.
The LA Clippers face off against the Los Angeles Lakers in a rematch on Sunday night.
