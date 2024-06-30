BREAKING: Paul George's Expected Free Agency Decision Revealed
With NBA free agency opening in just a couple hours, Paul George could wrap his decision up as soon as this evening. It was reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that George is expected to meet with the LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Orlando Magic beginning on Sunday, but the nine-time All-Star may already be close to a decision.
In a report from Chris Haynes of NBA on TNT and Bleacher Report, it was revealed that there is growing optimism that George will sign with the 76ers in free agency:
While George is not technically permitted to begin negotiating with any teams other than the Clippers until free agency opens on Sunday evening, it seems there is a real chance he strikes an agreement with the 76ers shortly after free agency begins. For months it has been reported that the Clippers are not offering George the four-year max contract he desires, while Philadelphia is expected to have that deal on the table for him.
If George does indeed depart, it will mark the end of what was an incredible disappointing era in Los Angeles. Touted as the duo to finally deliver an NBA championship to a Clippers organization without one, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have won just three playoff series in their five seasons together, the last of which came in 2021.
