BREAKING: Philadelphia 76ers Sign Four-Year NBA Veteran to New Contract
It was announced on Friday by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the Philadelphia 76ers had agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract with free agent forward KJ Martin. Martin was sent to Philadelphia from the LA Clippers last season in the James Harden trade, and now now agrees to a two-year contract to remain in Philadelphia.
An incredible athlete, Martin showed some impressive upside during his time with the Houston Rockets, but has been unable to find consistent playing time since leaving Houston. Agreeing to a contract with the Clippers last summer, Martin played just two games in Los Angeles before being dealt to Philadelphia.
Appearing in 58 games for the 76ers, Martin averaged just 12.3 minutes per game. Perhaps on this new contract contract Martin will be featured more in Philadelphia’s rotation.
The son of former NBA star Kenyon Martin, KJ Martin is close with his father, who was around during Clippers training camp before the 2023-24 season. Kenyon Martin played for the Clippers in the 2011-12 season, appearing in 42 games off the bench that year.
The 76ers have had a good offseason, signing former Clippers star Paul George in free agency and retaining some of their own key free agents. While Martin does not project to play a lot, he could make a positive impact in certain matchups.
