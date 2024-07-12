All Clippers

BREAKING: Philadelphia 76ers Sign Four-Year NBA Veteran to New Contract

The 76ers have reportedly reached a new free agency agreement

Joey Linn

Feb 10, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward KJ Martin (1) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 10, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward KJ Martin (1) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It was announced on Friday by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the Philadelphia 76ers had agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract with free agent forward KJ Martin. Martin was sent to Philadelphia from the LA Clippers last season in the James Harden trade, and now now agrees to a two-year contract to remain in Philadelphia. 

An incredible athlete, Martin showed some impressive upside during his time with the Houston Rockets, but has been unable to find consistent playing time since leaving Houston. Agreeing to a contract with the Clippers last summer, Martin played just two games in Los Angeles before being dealt to Philadelphia. 

Appearing in 58 games for the 76ers, Martin averaged just 12.3 minutes per game. Perhaps on this new contract contract Martin will be featured more in Philadelphia’s rotation.

The son of former NBA star Kenyon Martin, KJ Martin is close with his father, who was around during Clippers training camp before the 2023-24 season. Kenyon Martin played for the Clippers in the 2011-12 season, appearing in 42 games off the bench that year.

The 76ers have had a good offseason, signing former Clippers star Paul George in free agency and retaining some of their own key free agents. While Martin does not project to play a lot, he could make a positive impact in certain matchups.

Related Articles

Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden

Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers

James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News