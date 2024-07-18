BREAKING: Russell Westbrook Traded From Clippers to Utah Jazz
For the past three years, Russell Westbrook was able to return home and play in the city of Los Angeles. After stints with both the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, that homecoming is no more - the Clippers have reportedly traded Russell Westbrook.
According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the LA Clippers have sent Russell Westbrook, a second-round pick swap, and cash to the Utah Jazz in a sign-and-trade agreement for guard Kris Dunn.
The Clippers had been looking to trade Russell Westbrook throughout the entire offseason, and now it looks like they've finally accomplished their mission. One should expect the Utah Jazz to promptly waive Westbrook where he will then sign with the Denver Nuggets. It's been the worst-kept secret in the NBA that the Denver Nuggets have wanted to add Russell Westbrook to their roster.
Russell Westbrook's time with the LA Clippers was nowhere near as polarizing as it was with the Los Angeles Lakers. The fans quickly embraced him and cheered for Westbrook throughout his entire tenure - Russell Westbrook was easily a fan favorite among Clipper fans. Where things got confusing was the fact that he never really fit the timeline of the front office. The choice to bring Russell Westbrook into the Clippers was made by Paul George, and his fit became more confusing once the team traded for James Harden. Regardless, Russell Westbrook did everything that the Clippers asked of him.
Russell Westbrook may have never won a championship for the city of LA, but Clippers fans will always love him for his performance during the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years