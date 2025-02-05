Bronny James' First Career Triple in Clippers-Lakers Goes Viral
Building around superstar and future Hall of Famer LeBron James has not been the easiest task for the Los Angeles Lakers, but a no-brainer move came to them during the 2024 NBA Draft. With the 55th overall pick, the Lakers selected LeBron's son, Bronny James, marking the first father-son duo in league history.
Bronny, 20, has spent a good amount of time in the G League this season. In four regular-season games, he is averaging 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.3 steals, shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc.
Bronny has gotten more opportunities in LA recently, appearing in four consecutive games. On Tuesday, the Lakers traveled to face the Clippers, and the 20-year-old guard got some run in garbage time during the 25-point Lakers win.
Not only did Bronny get an assist and steal in five minutes of action, but he also drilled his first career three-pointer. Before Bronny drilled a three on Tuesday, he was just 0-9 on career three-point attempts, so his big shot to break the seal has gone viral on social media.
Bronny has often been criticized for his underwhelming performances on the big stage, but he is a 20-year-old rookie with plenty of time to grow and develop his game.
