All Clippers

Celtics Champion May Have Unexpected Trade Suitor in Los Angeles

One Boston Celtics guard is linked to the LA Clippers as NBA trade rumors persist.

Jed Katz

Oct 22, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7), guard Jrue Holiday (4) and guard Derrick White (9) react after a play against the New York Knicks in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Oct 22, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7), guard Jrue Holiday (4) and guard Derrick White (9) react after a play against the New York Knicks in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the NBA offseason starting for many teams despite the playoffs still going on, more trade rumors are rising by the day. The market is expected to be lucrative this offseason with the new CBA forcing many teams to trade salaries.

The LA Clippers, who just suffered a first-round exit in this year's postseason, are expected to pursue one NBA champion who could bolster the rotation.

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard
Apr 26, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) reach for a rebound in the first half of game four of round one of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics are expected to explore trades regarding certain players in their starting lineup, which is slated to make over $197 million combined next season. Jrue Holiday, a veteran point guard making $32.4 million next year, is one of the first names expected to depart if a trade goes down.

According to Brian Robb of MassLive and 98.5 The Sports Hub, the Clippers are expected to show interest in Holiday this offseason. The 34-year-old could be on the move along with center Kristaps Porzingis, with Holiday specifically linked to LA.

"Holiday is expected to be pursued by several teams on the trade market, and a league source tells MassLive that the Los Angeles Clippers are one team expected to show interest in the 34-year-old guard this offseason," Robb wrote.

Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists, helping the Celtics win 61 regular-season games before being eliminated in the second round by the New York Knicks. With Boston potentially looking toward getting under the second apron, Holiday is likely one of the first names to go in a trade. The Clippers could use his services for facilitation and defense.

Related Articles

Clipper Fans React to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reaching NBA Finals

All-American Center Works Out With Los Angeles Clippers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Snubs Ex-Teammate After Wolves-Thunder Game 4

Published
Jed Katz
JED KATZ

Jed Katz is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in journalism. He also covers the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets for On SI, and hosts the Bleav in Bulls podcast, covering the Chicago Bulls.

Home/News