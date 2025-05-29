Celtics Champion May Have Unexpected Trade Suitor in Los Angeles
With the NBA offseason starting for many teams despite the playoffs still going on, more trade rumors are rising by the day. The market is expected to be lucrative this offseason with the new CBA forcing many teams to trade salaries.
The LA Clippers, who just suffered a first-round exit in this year's postseason, are expected to pursue one NBA champion who could bolster the rotation.
The Boston Celtics are expected to explore trades regarding certain players in their starting lineup, which is slated to make over $197 million combined next season. Jrue Holiday, a veteran point guard making $32.4 million next year, is one of the first names expected to depart if a trade goes down.
According to Brian Robb of MassLive and 98.5 The Sports Hub, the Clippers are expected to show interest in Holiday this offseason. The 34-year-old could be on the move along with center Kristaps Porzingis, with Holiday specifically linked to LA.
"Holiday is expected to be pursued by several teams on the trade market, and a league source tells MassLive that the Los Angeles Clippers are one team expected to show interest in the 34-year-old guard this offseason," Robb wrote.
Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists, helping the Celtics win 61 regular-season games before being eliminated in the second round by the New York Knicks. With Boston potentially looking toward getting under the second apron, Holiday is likely one of the first names to go in a trade. The Clippers could use his services for facilitation and defense.
