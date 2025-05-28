Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Snubs Ex-Teammate After Wolves-Thunder Game 4
The Oklahoma City Thunder enter Wednesday night with a chance at reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012, when the Miami Heat defeated them. Now, this team is stronger than ever and has all the right pieces to deliver the first championship to Oklahoma City.
While the supporting cast for the Thunder is one of the best in the league, accompanied by their young duo of Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, the leader at the top remains 2024-25 NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Along the way, he's had some key mentors in his journey, including Patrick Beverley. However, after Game 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Beverley got snubbed.
Shared in a clip from his podcast, The Pat Bev Pod with Rone, Beverley shared that Gilgeous-Alexander refused to "dap him up" due to Beverley wearing Anthony Edwards' jersey instead of his. While Beverley served as a veteran to both of the young stars, Gilgeous-Alexander had no desire to show love to Beverley with him supporting his opponent.
Beverley and Gilgeous-Alexander played together for the MVP's one season with the Los Angeles Clippers. Gilgeous-Alexander played in all 82 games as a rookie, finishing sixth in Rookie of the Year voting as well as averaging 12.7 points per game after the All-Star break on 43.8% shooting from three.
Beverley, on the other hand, was still one of the premier defensive players in the league and seemed to have rubbed some of that off on Gilgeous-Alexander. Outside of being the league's leading scorer this year, Gilgeous-Alexander continues to be one of the top defenders as well, and can further solidify his status in league rankings with a win Wednesday night.
