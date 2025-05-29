All-American Center Works Out With Los Angeles Clippers
The playoffs have shown several NBA teams one important lesson: physicality matters. The Oklahoma City Thunder possesses both length and physical strength, while the Minnesota Timberwolves are built on size and toughness.
Most contending teams now can compete effectively at the wing and frontcourt positions, and it appears that the NBA is trending back towards this focus on physicality.
While the Los Angeles Clippers had the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, Nicolas Batum, Derrick Jones Jr., Ben Simmons, and Amir Coffey, they lacked an athletic true backup center and the rebounding to sustain a playoff run.
Los Angeles has the 30th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and a backup center or wing prospect could be in the works for a team in the Clippers that needs to match the physicality in the Western Conference.
Former Auburn Tiger and 2025 SEC Player of the Year Johni Broome took to social media to note that he had his first pro workout with the Clippers.
"1st one in the books," Broome wrote on his Instagram story.
Broome is a 6'10" center with a 7'0" wingspan, recording over two blocks per game while also grabbing four offensive rebounds per game. While he is an undersized center, Broome is a capable low-post scorer, with an ability to finish around the rim.
However, Broome lacks the lateral quickness and perimeter defense needed to be a switchable big in the modern NBA and has trouble knocking down three-pointers with high consistency. Broome only shot 31.2% from three-point range in five college seasons, and at the NBA Draft Combine, he tested poorly in the vertical jump.
If the Clippers decide to take a chance on Broome, it would be because of his passing ability as a center and his strengths in both rim protection and rebounding, even at his 6'10" size.
Related Articles
Ex-Clippers Star Compares Tyrese Haliburton to LeBron James, Steph Curry
Clippers Legend Believes Team Will Make LaMelo Ball Trade