Celtics Superstar Jayson Tatum Makes Rare Appearance With Chris Paul
In the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs, the worst nightmare of every Boston Celtics fan came true. At the end of Game 4 against the New York Knicks, superstar forward Jayson Tatum went down with a devastating injury that ended up being an Achilles tear.
The Celtics ultimately lost in six games to the Knicks, and now the storied franchise has to gear up for the possibility that Tatum could miss the entire 2025-26 season as well. However, just two-and-a-half months after the injury, Tatum has been seen walking without a boot, giving fans hope of a speedy recovery.
Via House of Highlights: "Jayson Tatum walking without a boot less than 3 months after achilles tear. 👏🙌
(via thejaysontatumfoundation/IG)"
Tatum is among the handful of NBA stars signed to Jordan Brand, and that group includes new LA Clippers guard Chris Paul. Recently, the two Jordan stars were seen together.
Jayson Tatum makes surprise appearance at Chris Paul's camp
Still without a walking boot, Tatum showed up at Paul's CP3 Elite Guard Camp.
Of course, Tatum was not able to play or participate in Paul's camp, but the Celtics superstar still showed up to support his peer. Other NBA stars like Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero and Phoenix Suns' Ryan Dunn also made an appearance at Paul's camp and got some on-court action.
Via NBA: "Chris Paul, Paolo Banchero & Ryan Dunn lead the runs at Elite Camp in Las Vegas today!"
The entire NBA world was happy to see Chris Paul return home to Los Angeles as he signed with the Clippers. The 40-year-old guard is already arguably the greatest player in Clippers franchise history, and now he gets a chance at his first NBA championship in potentially the last season of his career.
As part of the Elite Camp that Paul hosted and some of Jordan Brand's biggest stars showed up at, the Clippers guard debuted a new pair of player edition Jordan 40s.
Via CP3REGION: "Chris Paul showing off his Jordan 40 PE kicks at CP3 Elite Camp in Las Vegas!
(📸: @NBAKicks )"
Since his injury, Tatum has not made many public appearances, which is a huge reason why it was such a pleasant surprise to see the Celtics star walking around without a boot as he recovers from his injury, especially alongside Clippers guard Chris Paul and other Jordan Brand athletes.
