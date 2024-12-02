Clippers and Lakers Possibly Have Trade Interest in 6-foot-11 Center
As NBA trade rumors begin heating up, teams around the league are being linked to potentially available players. While the season is still young, this time of year begins identifying potential buyers and sellers at the February trade deadline.
The Eastern Conference looks to have several potential sellers this season, with the Brooklyn Nets being one of them. In a recent article, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported on the possible league-wide trade interest in Nets center Day’Ron Sharpe.
Having yet to appear in a game this season, Sharpe could be nearing a return from his hamstring injury. According to Scotto, the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams monitoring the 6-foot-11 center.
Via Scotto: “Teams gauging the trade market for a backup center are monitoring Day’Ron Sharpe, who’s expected to return soon from a hamstring injury for the Nets. With Noah Clowney out for at least a couple of weeks with a sprained ankle, it’s an opportunity for the 23-year-old Sharpe to jump back into the rotation immediately. Sharpe, who’s eligible for restricted free agency this summer, is being monitored by the Grizzlies, Clippers, Pelicans, Lakers, and Raptors, league sources told HoopsHype.’
Sharpe has made 141 NBA appearance across three seasons, and owns career averages of 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 13.2 minutes per game. The Clippers have gotten solid backup center minutes from Mo Bamba, so it seems unlikely they would bring in Sharpe, especially with Kai Jones already providing depth at the center position.
