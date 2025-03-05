All Clippers

Clippers Announce Kawhi Leonard Injury Update After Suns Game

Liam Willerup

Mar 4, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) guards Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first half at PHX Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Looking to avoid a third-straight loss on Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Clippers headed into the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns with a 19-point lead. Appearing well on their way to end their losing streak on the last leg of their road trip, it all collapsed in the last quarter.

Outscoring the Clippers 43-22 in the final quarter, Kevin Durant's 34 points were too much for Los Angeles as the Suns squeezed out the narrow 119-117 victory. Despite a stellar 35 points and 10 rebounds from Ivica Zubac, the Clippers' defense collapsed in the final quarter as they furthered themselves from the sixth seed in the West.

After the loss, Clippers head coach Ty Lue shared that star forward Kawhi Leonard will be sidelined for Wednesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons to avoid playing both nights of a back-to-back. Additionally, Lue added that he isn't sure yet if anyone else will be resting as well.

While a matchup against the Pistons would've seemed like an easy win last year, the Clippers now actually have a worse record than Detroit as they boast a 35-27 record with the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. Currently 9-1 in their last 10, being without Leonard will make it an uphill battle.

Mar 4, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots against Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) during the first half at PHX Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Tip-off is set for 10:30 p.m. EST between Detroit and Los Angeles, as a Clippers loss could push them down as far as the 10th seed if the Dallas Mavericks win.

