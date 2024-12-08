Clippers Forward Reacts to Kawhi Leonard Injury Return Ramp Up
For months, the LA Clippers have been eagerly awaiting the return of Kawhi Leonard. The superstar forward has not played in any of the team's 24 games and has not played since Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals last season.
While there hasn't been a confirmed return date for Leonard, the signs are looking more and more clear that a return is looming. There have been various on-court workouts that he's participated in, and it's got both his teammates and fans excited.
"I know everybody is excited for him to be back," Coffey said about Leonard. "We see him getting on the court, going through drills, it's a good sign."
During Clippers practice today, Leonard was seen jump roping and also beginning his shooting routine before waiting for the media to leave the facility. Leonard notoriously likes to keep his workouts behind closed doors, but the fact that he's even working out is a good sign for the Clippers. Especially, when considering he was absolutely nowhere to be found for the past two months besides on the bench.
The LA Clippers have been one of the NBA's most pleasant surprises this season, with a record of 14-10 despite injuries to both Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell. If Leonard can return at full strength, the team will pose as a legitimate threat in the Western Conference.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade