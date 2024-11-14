Clippers Legend Makes Strong LeBron James Statement

"How is LeBron still so good?" - @TeamLou23



"It's annoying... he's mastered the game." - @ChandlerParsons



"It's like he beat the video game." - @MichelleDBeadle



"And he started it over." - Lou



