Clippers Legend Makes Strong LeBron James Statement

LA Clippers legend Lou Williams can't believe how good LeBron is for the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves the ball against Los Angeles Clippers forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
LeBron James entered the NBA over 20 years ago in the 2003 draft, and to this day he is still one of the best players in the NBA. Last night in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies, the Los Angeles Lakers star had his third straight triple-double in addition to scoring 35 points.

As a result of his dominant performance, media members like former Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams shared his thoughts on how James continues to be one of the best in the league despite turning 40 years old in December.

Here's what Williams had to say following last night's performance:

"How is he still so good? I literally, really, enjoy watching the Lakers play still," Williams said. "No, he's must-see TV, it's just incredible. I've run out of compliments. He's been doing this for so long at such a high level I don't know what else to say. Like JJ Redick said, he's mastered the game."

Strong praise from the multi-time Sixth Man of the Year award winner, but well warranted. As a result of his triple-double against the Grizzlies, James became the oldest player in league history to record three straight triple-doubles. The person he passed? Himself.

When comparing James' performance in his age-40 season to other legends who played late into their career, nobody comes close to James. Jordan did average 22.4 points per game in the 30 games he played as a 40-year-old, but he wasn't at the level James is today.

