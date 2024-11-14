Clippers Legend Makes Strong LeBron James Statement
LeBron James entered the NBA over 20 years ago in the 2003 draft, and to this day he is still one of the best players in the NBA. Last night in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies, the Los Angeles Lakers star had his third straight triple-double in addition to scoring 35 points.
As a result of his dominant performance, media members like former Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams shared his thoughts on how James continues to be one of the best in the league despite turning 40 years old in December.
Here's what Williams had to say following last night's performance:
"How is he still so good? I literally, really, enjoy watching the Lakers play still," Williams said. "No, he's must-see TV, it's just incredible. I've run out of compliments. He's been doing this for so long at such a high level I don't know what else to say. Like JJ Redick said, he's mastered the game."
Strong praise from the multi-time Sixth Man of the Year award winner, but well warranted. As a result of his triple-double against the Grizzlies, James became the oldest player in league history to record three straight triple-doubles. The person he passed? Himself.
When comparing James' performance in his age-40 season to other legends who played late into their career, nobody comes close to James. Jordan did average 22.4 points per game in the 30 games he played as a 40-year-old, but he wasn't at the level James is today.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade