Clippers Legend's Bold Prediction Following Thunder NBA Finals Win
The 2024-25 NBA season has come to a close, as the Oklahoma City Thunder were able to defeat the Indiana Pacers in seven games to capture the franchise's first NBA title since relocating from Seattle. After losing in the second round last year, the Thunder came back stronger than ever and made their way to the top with a top-scoring duo and elite defense.
With the Thunder able to bring back all of their key rotation pieces for next season and their 2024 lottery selection, Nikola Topić, expected to make his debut next year, it looks as though the rest of the league will be trying to catch up to OKC. However, this looks to be a dynasty in the making, and Los Angeles Clippers legend Lou Williams made a bold prediction about them.
When asked if the Thunder would win over/under 2.5 rings with this core, Williams said on 'Run It Back' that he thinks they'll go over that. "I don't see anything that's standing in their way right now," Williams shared. "...Only thing that can derail these guys is injuries. And not just one injury. It's gonna take 3 or 4 of these guys to go out...they're built to last."
The Golden State Warriors are the most recent dynasty in the NBA, as they've won four rings in the Steph Curry era. However, since 2019, there hasn't been a repeat champion in the NBA. While the Thunder surely have the pieces to do so, the same was thought of the Boston Celtics before their season came to an end after Jayson Tatum's injury.
In order to keep this core around, the Thunder will likely be looking to lock up forward Jalen Williams to a long-term extension, keeping their second star around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for as long as they can. Still, with plenty of draft picks going forward, the Thunder can land young talent to help the team down the line.
