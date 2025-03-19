Clippers Legend Shares Harsh Truth to Lakers Star Austin Reaves
Even though LeBron James and now Luka Doncic have been playing stellar for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, it can't be ignored the season that Austin Reaves is having. In his fourth season with the team, Reaves is boasting a career-high 19.6 points per game average while also having 6.0 assists per night.
Over the last four games with James sidelined, Reaves has been averaging 30.8 points and 7.0 assists per game. As is the case with being in a big market, it's led to some praise for Reaves that might be a little more than it should be. Seeing this, former Los Angeles Clippers star Lou Williams set the record straight on Run It Back.
"This is not a diss to Austin Reaves, he's not even the best 3rd option in Los Angeles," Williams shared on FanDuel TV. "Would you take Austin Reaves or Norman Powell? I close my case."
With Kawhi Leonard and James Harden being the perceived top two options for the Clippers, Powell has had a breakthrough season this year averaging a career-best 23.2 points per game. Leading the team in scoring, Powell was perceived as one of the top All-Star snubs, while Reaves wasn't.
While recency bias is always going to play a factor, especially since Powell has been sidelined recently, Williams' comments don't take away from what Reaves has done this season. With both teams expected to be in the playoffs, Powell and Reaves can separate from one another with their performance when it matters.
