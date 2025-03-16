All Clippers

Clippers Make Starting Lineup Change vs Hornets

The LA Clippers have announced a new starting lineup against the Charlotte Hornets

Logan Struck

Dec 14, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and guard Norman Powell (24) celebrate after defeating the Golden State Warriors during a game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and guard Norman Powell (24) celebrate after defeating the Golden State Warriors during a game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images / Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images
In this story:

The LA Clippers have finally found a rhythm, winning five of their last six games heading into a cross-conference matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

The Clippers' hot streak has come to the surprise of many, as LA has been playing without one of their star guards. Norman Powell has missed seven consecutive games for the Clippers and 12 of the last 13, but the All-Star snub is finally making his return against Charlotte.

With Powell returning to the court, the Clippers have announced a starting lineup change for their Hornets matchup on Sunday.

The Clippers are starting James Harden, Norman Powell, Kawhi Leonard, Derrick Jones Jr., and Ivica Zubac on Sunday, putting possibly their best lineup on the floor together for the first time since February 8.

Powell returning to the lineup is huge for LA. The 31-year-old guard has led the Clippers in scoring this season, averaging 23.8 points per game with 49.4/42.4/82.1 shooting splits. Backcourt mate James Harden has been incredible in Powell's absence, so getting them back on the court together will be great.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) talks with guard James Harden (1)
Mar 1, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) talks with guard James Harden (1) on the bench in the second half against the Washington Wizards at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Clippers have moved to 37-30 on the season and sit in eighth place in the Western Conference with just 15 games left on their schedule. As they look to move up in the standings and possibly avoid the Play-In Tournament altogether, the Clippers getting Powell back on the court and getting to play this new lineup is huge.

Related Articles

Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments

Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News