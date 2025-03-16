Clippers Make Starting Lineup Change vs Hornets
The LA Clippers have finally found a rhythm, winning five of their last six games heading into a cross-conference matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.
The Clippers' hot streak has come to the surprise of many, as LA has been playing without one of their star guards. Norman Powell has missed seven consecutive games for the Clippers and 12 of the last 13, but the All-Star snub is finally making his return against Charlotte.
With Powell returning to the court, the Clippers have announced a starting lineup change for their Hornets matchup on Sunday.
The Clippers are starting James Harden, Norman Powell, Kawhi Leonard, Derrick Jones Jr., and Ivica Zubac on Sunday, putting possibly their best lineup on the floor together for the first time since February 8.
Powell returning to the lineup is huge for LA. The 31-year-old guard has led the Clippers in scoring this season, averaging 23.8 points per game with 49.4/42.4/82.1 shooting splits. Backcourt mate James Harden has been incredible in Powell's absence, so getting them back on the court together will be great.
The Clippers have moved to 37-30 on the season and sit in eighth place in the Western Conference with just 15 games left on their schedule. As they look to move up in the standings and possibly avoid the Play-In Tournament altogether, the Clippers getting Powell back on the court and getting to play this new lineup is huge.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade