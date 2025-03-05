Clippers Reveal Ben Simmons Injury Update

All Clippers

Feb 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Clippers will play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, closing out their eight-game road trip that has stretched across the All-Star break. They will then return to the Intuit Dome on Wednesday night for the first time since February 12th to face the Detroit Pistons.

The Clippers spent this past weekend at the crypto.com Arena, where they failed to get a win in two games at the place they called home for 25 years. After guard Norman Powell left their Sunday contest against the LA Lakers early, more injury news has come forth from the Clippers as they will be missing one of their newest top reserves.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said that guard Ben Simmons is still listed as day-to-day but appears unlikely to suit up for the team against the Pistons on Wednesday night. A player who has struggled to stay on the court since leaving the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons now finds himself in injury troubles with the Clippers.

Simmons joined the Clippers after his buyout from the Brooklyn Nets and has been solid in five appearances, averaging 6.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists while bringing quality defense.

Without Simmons and Powell against the Suns, the Clippers need a win Tuesday night if they want to take back the sixth seed in the Western Conference from the Golden State Warriors.

Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughtsg

