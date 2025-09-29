Clippers Reveal NBA All-Star Bradley Beal Underwent Surgery in May
With Bradley Beal coming to the Los Angeles Clippers, there is a wide expectation that he will assume the Norman Powell role at the shooting guard spot in the starting lineup.
Beal, who was bought out by the Phoenix Suns in the offseason, will be a crucial piece of the Clippers' rotation.
He averaged 17 points per game on close to 50 percent from three-point range, and with Norman Powell now traded to the Miami Heat, Beal will be one of the most important scorers on the team.
Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank talked about Beal and gave an update about his health before the season.
Beal Had Surgery After the Season
Lawrence Frank announced that Bradley Beal had a procedure done after the season ended in 2024-2025.
"Bradley Beal had a scope on his right knee in May...Both Brad and Bogie will participate in camp, but will be monitored," Frank said.
While Beal was walking fine at Media Day, he addressed it himself, saying, "I'm ready to rock. A little minor clean up that I was dealing with."
The Clippers are hoping that Beal will be able to come close to matching Norman Powell's near All-Star production in the 2024-2025 season, and coming into the new year, Beal is looking at a completely different role.
Beal's Role With the Clippers
Moving past Beal's surgery early in the offseason, he also talked about his role with the Clippers alongside James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.
"It's not gonna be what everyone expects it to be. It's what's beneficial for the team. Whatever job they need me to go do, I'll go out there and execute," Beal said.
The former All-Star is looking to integrate into a team full of future Hall-of-Famers with the likes of Chris Paul, James Harden, and Kawhi Leonard.
Obviously, alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, he has experience in those types of roles, but with the Clippers, he might not need to be the scorer he was expected to be in Phoenix and Washington.
The Clippers are notorious for revitalizing careers, with Nicolas Batum, Reggie Jackson, and Russell Westbrook being recent examples.
As Beal heads into a new scenario with a stacked roster, his ability on both ends of the basketball will be paramount, especially with Jeff Van Gundy leading the Clippers to one of the best defensive ratings in the NBA.
The Clippers start training camp on Tuesday, with the first preseason game coming on October 9th.
