Clippers Star Bogdan Bogdanovic Suffers Injury at EuroBasket
The LA Clippers have made waves during the 2025 NBA offseason, adding stars like Bradley Beal, John Collins, Brook Lopez, and Chris Paul to try to bolster their chances of winning a championship next season.
The Clippers are filled with talent now, including expected sixth man Bogdan Bogdanovic.
The Clippers acquired Bogdanovic at last season's trade deadline in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Terrence Mann and Bones Hyland. The 33-year-old Serbian guard averaged 11.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game through 30 appearances and four starts with the Clippers last season while shooting 47.4% from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc.
Bogdanovic suffers offseason injury
While representing Serbia at the 2025 EuroBasket, Bogdanovic went down with an injury. While facing Portugal on Friday, Bogdanovic suffered a hamstring injury just before halftime and would not return to the game in the second half.
Of course, this is a huge scare for Serbia as they look to win the EuroBasket tournament this summer, and it is certainly not what the Clippers want to see either.
As of Saturday morning, there is still no update on Bogdanovic's injury. Reports reveal that an examination by USA medical staff is required before they can determine the severity.
"According to Meridian Sport, an evaluation by the medical staff from the USA is needed," BasketNews wrote. "He was scanned, and the results arrived this morning. However, the medical staff from the US also needs to determine the severity of the injury due to the NBA's insurance policy. The specialists from the USA will decide whether Bogdanovic's injury is severe enough to sideline him for the rest of the competition."
If Bogdanovic has to miss the remainder of EuroBasket, the championship-favorite Serbian team will certainly take a huge hit, but three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic can undoubtedly still get the job done without his co-star.
With training camp for the 2025-26 season starting for the Clippers in less than a month, they would likely prefer if Bogdanovic sits for the remainder of EuroBasket to make sure he is healthy in time for the NBA season.
Bogdanovic will play a huge role in the Clippers' offense next season, so they are eagerly waiting to hear how severe this hamstring injury is.
