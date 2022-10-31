Clippers vs. Rockets Injury Report Revealed

The LA Clippers will once again be shorthanded on Monday night against the Houston Rockets. Without Kawhi Leonard, John Wall, and Robert Covington, the team will be looking to snap a four-game skid against a rebuilding Rockets team.

For Houston, they will also be down some players, as Jae'Sean Tate, Bruno Fernando, Darius Days, and TyTy Washington Jr. are all out. Houston will be looking for their second win of the season, while the Clippers will be looking for their third.

Just 1-6 so far this year, the Rockets are about where people projected they'd be. In the early stages of a rebuild. Houston has some promising young pieces, but it will be a while before they are back in playoff contention. For the Clippers this does not mean they can take this game lightly.

Struggling themselves, the Clippers need to approach this game as an opportunity to get back on track. Regardless of their opponent, the Clippers have looked out of sync to start the year. Beginning a stretch of games that features two vs. Houston, one vs. the Spurs, and another vs. Utah, the Clippers have an opportunity to rattle off some wins agains inferior opponents.

Should they take care of business on Monday night against the Rockets, the Clippers will head on a mini road trip with a record of 3-4, with an opportunity to get back over .500 on the young season before coming back home.

