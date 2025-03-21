Cooper Flagg Receives Unexpected Comparison to NBA Champion
The NCAA Tournament is fully underway, as NBA fans will be tuning in to see the potential stars of tomorrow to see how they do on the biggest stage. After missing time during the ACC Tournament with injury, Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg is set to return for their opening-round game against Mount St Marys.
While there's been speculation on a potential return to Duke for his sophomore season, Flagg is more than likely entering the 2025 NBA Draft, where he'll be the top overall pick. Expected to be an impact player right away, an unexpected comparison has been put forth for Flagg, comparing him to a former NBA Finals MVP.
"The best comp I've heard from our scouts is prime Kawhi Leonard," an anonymous Western Conference GM told ESPN's Jonathan Givony on Flagg. The current Los Angeles Clippers forward Leonard is a two-time NBA Champion, and was a top MVP candidate in his prime.
"Kawhi's D was ahead of his offense," the unnamed GM added. "He has a lot of the same manufactured qualities to his handle and shooting...Think about his unwavering confidence and relentless work ethic combined with his physicality, IQ, and tools -- that's what helped him become an MVP candidate and the best player on a championship team"
Flagg is miles ahead of Leonard as a prospect coming out of Duke but would need to take significant strides to reach Leonard's peak. His best season was arguably his one year with the Toronto Raptors, where he averaged 26.6 points per game and had an all-time playoff run to bring the franchise its only NBA title.
Flagg will start his March Madness campaign at 2:50 p.m. EST on CBS this Friday, looking to live up to these lofty expectations.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Calls Out Former Lakers Coach
James Harden Sends Heartfelt Message to Ex-Teammate Kyrie Irving