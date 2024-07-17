Dallas Mavericks Executive's Blunt Statement on Derrick Jones Jr. Leaving to Clippers
No one expected Derrick Jones Jr. to leave the Dallas Mavericks for the LA Clippers this season, not even Mavericks GM Nico Harrison.
During an interview with Mike Curtis of the Dallas Morning News, Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison broke his silence on Derrick Jones Jr. leaving for the Clippers. Nico was surprised about Derrick's departure, but getting Naji Marshall replaced that feeling with excitement. Here is the exact excerpt from Mike Curtis' article.
"Yeah," Harrison said about being surprised. "But honestly, we have Naji and I’m excited about Naji. I did say [Jones] was 1A and 1B, and that’s how we approached it. That’s how we approached him for the whole year, in terms of how we approached him with respect and the love that we showed him and also the play that he had with our guys. He deserved it too, but he made his own choice. And we have Naji."
The most surprising part about Harrison's statement is the fact that they prioritized Derrick Jones Jr. as a 1A and 1B, but he still managed to leave for the Clippers. The Dallas Mavericks general manager couldn't give a reason for that but summed it up with a simple reason.
“Honestly, it’s a better question for him to answer," Harrison said. "I mean, I don’t know. I guess he liked LA better than Dallas.”
While the Dallas Mavericks will miss Derrick Jones Jr., getting Naji Marshall is an excellent replacement. The Clippers, on the other hand, will relish having Derrick Jones Jr. alongside Ivica Zubac and Kawhi Leonard to make a dangerous defensive trio.
