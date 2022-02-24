Damian Lillard Gives Update on Injury Rehab

In the middle of January, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard underwent surgery to repair an abdominal injury. With the Blazers struggling, it made sense for both Lillard and the team for him to get the operation taken care of. A little over a month after the surgery, Lillard said that he is progressing well.

On a podcast appearance with Draymond Green, Lillard was asked about the state of his rehab. "It ain't a bad surgery," Lillard said. "I had surgery on January 13th, and on the 14th I had therapy, yoga, it was like right away. Just start moving, attacking it, and building that strength back up. Since then, it's been every day... I'm back on the move now, just cutting, sprinting, jumping, and things like that. Now it's just a mater of strengthening my adductors and that groin area... I'm getting there quick. I'm moving, I'm just not in a rush."

There is no reason for Lillard to be in a rush, because as previously mentioned, the Trail Blazers were in a position that allowed him to not only get this operation, but take his time returning from it. While Portland currently holds the final play-in spot in the Western Conference, their moves at the deadline indicate little interest in actually holding onto that spot. While the team ironically entered the break on a four-game winning streak, it would not be unlikely for a team like New Orleans to pass Portland for that final play-in spot.

Related Articles

Damian Lillard Opens Up About Steph Curry, Point Guard Debate

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Says He Feels 'A Lot Better'

Joel Embiid Reveals When He Last Spoke to Ben Simmons