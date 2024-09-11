DeMar DeRozan Gets Real on Lakers And Clippers Lack of Interest in Him
Free agent DeMar DeRozan had a chance to join any team he wanted this offseason. He chose to go to the Sacramento Kings, but he also had a chance to join his hometown teams like the Lakers or Clippers.
DeRozan has said a few times that he would love to play at home where his family lives, but the offer he got from the Kings and the chance to win was hard to pass up.
In a recent interview with Sam Amick of The Athletic, DeMar DeRozan says he wanted to come home to Los Angeles, but that the Lakers and Clippers weren't as interested in him as he was at the time.
"You just learn how to deal with it from a business standpoint," DeRozan said to the Athletic. "Obviously I have my selfish reasons of wanting to be able to play at home, but sometimes it just doesn’t work out that way. And sometimes it probably isn’t the best decision for me either.
"After that didn’t happen, I didn’t dwell on it. I wasn’t mad. They made their choice, and I just left it at that."
When he joined the Podcast P show last week, DeMar DeRozan said he considered the Sixers, Lakers, Clippers, and Heat before choosing the Kings.
DeMar DeRozan is 35 years old so this is probably going to be the last big contract of his career. It is always a possibility that he signs a one year deal with the Lakers or Clippers when his Kings contract is finished.
Related Articles
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement