Doc Rivers Fires Back at JJ Redick Calling Him Out
During a segment of ESPN's First Take earlier this year, former NBA guard JJ Redick called out his former coach Doc Rivers, saying, "I've seen the trend for years. The trend is always making excuses. Doc, we get it. Taking over a team in the middle of a season is hard... But it's always an excuse. It's always throwing your team under the bus... There's never accountability with that guy."
Redick played under Rivers with the LA Clippers, and it seems the two did not always see eye to eye. In a recent appearance on The Stephen A. Smith show, Rivers addressed these comments from Redick, saying, "JJ has had a problem with me for a while. And that's fine... In JJ's case, we didn't sign him back with the Clippers. I stopped playing him as much because he wasn't very effective in the playoffs. That's all known... JJ Redick's best numbers of his career was under one coach and you're looking at him. I'm the one who grabbed him out of Milwaukee and decided to start him. From that point on, his career took off."
Making sure to emphasize that Redick was not very effective in the playoffs, Rivers addressed why the former NBA guard feels a certain type of way about him, but also said he has no issue with that.
