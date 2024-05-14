All Clippers

Doc Rivers Fires Back at JJ Redick Calling Him Out

Former LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers responded to JJ Redick

Joey Linn

May 14, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers speaks to guard J.J.
May 14, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers speaks to guard J.J. / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

During a segment of ESPN's First Take earlier this year, former NBA guard JJ Redick called out his former coach Doc Rivers, saying, "I've seen the trend for years. The trend is always making excuses. Doc, we get it. Taking over a team in the middle of a season is hard... But it's always an excuse. It's always throwing your team under the bus... There's never accountability with that guy."

Redick played under Rivers with the LA Clippers, and it seems the two did not always see eye to eye. In a recent appearance on The Stephen A. Smith show, Rivers addressed these comments from Redick, saying, "JJ has had a problem with me for a while. And that's fine... In JJ's case, we didn't sign him back with the Clippers. I stopped playing him as much because he wasn't very effective in the playoffs. That's all known... JJ Redick's best numbers of his career was under one coach and you're looking at him. I'm the one who grabbed him out of Milwaukee and decided to start him. From that point on, his career took off."

Making sure to emphasize that Redick was not very effective in the playoffs, Rivers addressed why the former NBA guard feels a certain type of way about him, but also said he has no issue with that.

Related Articles

Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden

Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers

James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.