Encouraging Kawhi Leonard Update During Los Angeles Fires
This week, it was revealed that LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard stepped away from the team to be with family members who were forced to evacuate during the Los Angeles wildfires.
The wildfires have been one of the biggest tragedies in LA history, ravaging the homes of thousands across the city - including Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick.
While the news has brought mainly tragedy to those in the area, there's a glimmer of positivity for Leonard in the situation. It was revealed by TMZ that Leonard's home in the Pacific Palisades is still intact during the current wildfires.
The situation has become so dire that the NBA has begun canceling games because of it. While they should have canceled the Clippers' game against the Nuggets last night, the league made the proper move today by canceling the Lakers' game against the Hornets tonight. There's no reason for players to play a game of basketball while they're concerned about protecting their homes, especially someone like JJ Redick who just lost his home.
It remains to be seen if the Clippers get their Saturday night game against the Charlotte Hornets canceled among all the chaos, but for now, Thursday night's game between the Lakers and Hornets has been.
Win or lose, the biggest piece of positive news is that Kawhi Leonard and his family's home is safe. Hopefully, no other players in the NBA need to worry about their homes either.
